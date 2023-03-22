The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on March 22, 2023 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.

Memphis has a 27-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.

The Grizzlies score 116 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.

When Memphis puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 26-5.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies are putting up 5.5 more points per game (118.8) than they are when playing on the road (113.3).

In 2022-23, Memphis is allowing 108.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 115.9.

The Grizzlies are sinking 11.9 threes per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.4 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries