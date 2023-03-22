The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum as heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -13.5 230.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' 71 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 33 times.

Memphis has had an average of 228.1 points in its games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Grizzlies are 36-35-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 41, or 75.9%, of the 54 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -1100 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 33 46.5% 116 226.3 112.1 230.2 230.8 Rockets 27 37.5% 110.3 226.3 118.1 230.2 229.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (23-12-0) than it does on the road (13-23-0).

The Grizzlies score just 2.1 fewer points per game (116) than the Rockets allow (118.1).

When Memphis totals more than 118.1 points, it is 23-8 against the spread and 26-5 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 36-35 0-1 31-40 Rockets 30-42 0-3 34-38

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Rockets 116 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 23-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-12 26-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-15 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-9 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-15

