Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
At FedExForum on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup in this article.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-12.5)
|231.5
|-900
|+625
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-12.5)
|231.5
|-900
|+600
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-13.5)
|226.5
|-909
|+600
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-13.5)
|226.5
|-1100
|+750
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.0 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 112.1 per outing (fifth in the league).
- The Rockets put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.1 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a -564 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.
- The teams combine to score 226.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 230.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
- Houston has put together a 27-39-6 ATS record so far this season.
Grizzlies and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+2000
|+850
|-10000
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
