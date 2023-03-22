Two hot squads hit the court when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) host the Charlotte 49ers (21-14) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Colonels are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the 49ers, winners of three in a row.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Colonels have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 43.6% of shots the 49ers' opponents have knocked down.

Eastern Kentucky is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Colonels are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 348th.

The Colonels record 16.5 more points per game (78.9) than the 49ers allow (62.4).

Eastern Kentucky is 16-7 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Kentucky is putting up 86.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 68.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Colonels have played better in home games this season, allowing 69.1 points per game, compared to 74.9 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky has performed better in home games this season, making 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Eastern Kentucky Schedule