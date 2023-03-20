The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (24-11) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.

Louisville vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up 16.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.0).
  • When it scores more than 57.0 points, Louisville is 21-5.
  • Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The Longhorns put up 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Cardinals allow (63.7).
  • Texas has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • When Louisville gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 19-6.
  • This year the Longhorns are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals' 45.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.9 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Notre Dame W 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Virginia Tech L 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Drake W 83-81 Moody Center
3/20/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center

