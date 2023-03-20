The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) aim to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) on March 20, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 21-5 overall.
  • The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 30th.
  • The Grizzlies average 116.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 113.3 the Mavericks allow.
  • Memphis is 34-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies are averaging 119 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (113.3).
  • In 2022-23, Memphis is giving up 108.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 115.9.
  • At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12) than on the road (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Calf
Ja Morant Out Reconditioning
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Vince Williams Jr. Out Shoulder

