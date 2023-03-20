The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 on FloSports.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky is 20-11-0 ATS this season.

The Colonels have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in six of those games.

Indiana State has covered 22 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 18 out of the Sycamores' 34 games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.