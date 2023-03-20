Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 on FloSports.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky is 20-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Colonels have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in six of those games.
- Indiana State has covered 22 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 18 out of the Sycamores' 34 games this season have hit the over.
