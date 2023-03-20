How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) play the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 on FloSports.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Colonels are the seventh ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 193rd.
- The Colonels score 77.8 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 69.1 the Sycamores allow.
- Eastern Kentucky is 13-5 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Eastern Kentucky has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 86.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Colonels are giving up 5.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (74.9).
- In terms of three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky has fared better in home games this year, making 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|North Alabama
|W 73-48
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Liberty
|L 79-73
|Liberty Arena
|3/19/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 91-75
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Ocean Center
