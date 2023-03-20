Dillon Brooks' Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 133-119 win versus the Warriors, Brooks had 18 points.

With prop bets in place for Brooks, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.5 PRA 20.5 20.1 18.3 PR 17.5 17.6 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.6



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Mavericks

Brooks is responsible for taking 13.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.7 per game.

He's attempted 5.9 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.3 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.3 points per game, the Mavericks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 24.6 per game, ninth in the league.

Allowing 11 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the best team in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 32 19 3 5 4 0 2 3/11/2023 34 8 5 3 1 0 1

