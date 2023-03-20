Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 133-119 win against the Warriors, Bane totaled 26 points.

Below, we look at Bane's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.2 21.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.3 5.0 PRA 34.5 30.6 31.8 PR 29.5 26.3 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.5



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 16.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.3 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.3 points per contest.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks allow 24.6 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the best team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 29 23 8 7 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 25 7 8 2 0 0 10/22/2022 27 14 5 4 2 0 1

