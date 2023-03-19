Morehead State vs. UAB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (26-9) host the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) at Bartow Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Morehead State vs. UAB Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- The Eagles have gone over in nine of their 26 games with a set total (34.6%).
- Morehead State has a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- UAB has covered the spread less often than Morehead State this season, sporting an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 16-10-0 mark of Morehead State.
Morehead State vs. UAB Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|81.6
|151.8
|70.5
|136.8
|147.3
|Morehead State
|70.2
|151.8
|66.3
|136.8
|138.5
Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends
- Morehead State has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Eagles have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- The Eagles put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Blazers allow (70.5).
- Morehead State is 7-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scores more than 70.5 points.
UAB vs. Morehead State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|14-16-0
|20-10-0
|Morehead State
|16-10-0
|9-17-0
Morehead State vs. UAB Home/Away Splits
|UAB
|Morehead State
|16-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|6-5
|Away Record
|8-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|84
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.3
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
