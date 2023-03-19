The UAB Blazers (26-9) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Morehead State matchup in this article.

Morehead State vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Morehead State vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline

Morehead State vs. UAB Betting Trends

  • Morehead State has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15-point underdogs.
  • UAB has compiled a 14-17-2 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 22 out of the Blazers' 33 games have hit the over.

