Kentucky vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) will take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 2:40 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kentucky
|-2.5
|144.5
Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in 14 of 31 games this season.
- Kentucky has had an average of 142.2 points in its games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Kentucky Wildcats are 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Kentucky has been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
- Kentucky has a record of 14-7, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Kentucky.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|14
|45.2%
|74.6
|150.1
|67.6
|136.5
|140.8
|Kansas State
|14
|45.2%
|75.5
|150.1
|68.9
|136.5
|141.1
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Kentucky has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kentucky Wildcats have gone over the total six times.
- The Kentucky Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats give up (68.9).
- When Kentucky totals more than 68.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-15-0
|12-13
|19-12-0
|Kansas State
|21-10-0
|4-5
|16-15-0
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits
|Kentucky
|Kansas State
|14-4
|Home Record
|15-1
|6-3
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
