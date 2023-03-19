The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) are 1.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) on Sunday at 2:40 PM on CBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -1.5 145.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in 12 of 31 games this season.

Kentucky has an average point total of 142.2 in its contests this year, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky has entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

This season, Kentucky has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 56.5% chance to win.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 12 38.7% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8 Kansas State 13 41.9% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kentucky Wildcats have hit the over six times.

The Kentucky Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats give up (68.9).

Kentucky has a 13-8 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0 Kansas State 21-10-0 6-8 16-15-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

