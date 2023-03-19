The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 2:40 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kentucky is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

A total of 20 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Kansas State has covered 21 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, 17 out of the Kansas State Wildcats' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Kentucky's national championship odds (+2500) place it 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 19th-best.

The Kentucky Wildcats were +900 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +2500, which is the 72nd-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Kansas State Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the 44th-biggest change in the country.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.