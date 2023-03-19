How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) go up against the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Colonels are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 16th.
- The Colonels average 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Vikings allow (68.1).
- When Eastern Kentucky gives up fewer than 71.7 points, it is 11-2.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Eastern Kentucky averages 86.6 points per game. Away, it scores 68.7.
- The Colonels are allowing fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (74.9).
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky drains fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) too.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|W 56-52
|Swisher Gymnasium
|2/28/2023
|North Alabama
|W 73-48
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Liberty
|L 79-73
|Liberty Arena
|3/19/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.