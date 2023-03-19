The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) go up against the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Colonels are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 16th.

The Colonels average 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Vikings allow (68.1).

When Eastern Kentucky gives up fewer than 71.7 points, it is 11-2.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Eastern Kentucky averages 86.6 points per game. Away, it scores 68.7.

The Colonels are allowing fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (74.9).

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky drains fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Eastern Kentucky Schedule