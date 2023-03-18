Washington State vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (23-10) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Washington State coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
Their last time out, the Cougars won on Sunday 65-61 against UCLA.
Washington State vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Washington State vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington State 67, FGCU 66
Washington State Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' best win of the season came in a 66-58 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on March 2.
- The Cougars have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.
- Washington State has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.
Washington State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 2
- 65-61 over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 5
- 62-55 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 23
- 61-49 over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 61-41 at home over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 28
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature win of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Eagles claimed the 84-60 home win on March 11.
- FGCU has 15 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 11
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on January 2
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 122) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 131) on November 18
Washington State Performance Insights
- The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game with a +206 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 60.9 per outing (84th in college basketball).
- Washington State is putting up 63.0 points per game this year in conference games, which is 4.2 fewer points per game than its season average (67.2).
- In home games, the Cougars are averaging 0.8 fewer points per game (67.0) than they are on the road (67.8).
- Defensively, Washington State has been better at home this season, surrendering 58.1 points per game, compared to 64.8 in away games.
- The Cougars have been scoring 63.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 67.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles' +778 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per contest (19th in college basketball).
- FGCU scores more in conference play (82.1 points per game) than overall (78.1).
- At home, the Eagles score 76.3 points per game. Away, they average 82.0.
- At home, FGCU gives up 51.7 points per game. Away, it gives up 57.4.
- While the Eagles are putting up 78.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 76.0 points per contest.
