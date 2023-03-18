The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (25-9) face off against the No. 13 Sacramento State Hornets (25-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 11:30 PM.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 61.9 the Bruins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Sacramento State is 22-3.

UCLA has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.

The 70.2 points per game the Bruins average are 10.5 more points than the Hornets give up (59.7).

UCLA has a 20-6 record when putting up more than 59.7 points.

When Sacramento State gives up fewer than 70.2 points, it is 20-4.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/2/2023 Arizona W 73-59 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/3/2023 Stanford W 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/5/2023 Washington State L 65-61 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/18/2023 Sacramento State - Pauley Pavilion

Sacramento State Schedule