How to Watch the Louisville vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (22-9) square off on Saturday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 7:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Louisville vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (63.2).
- Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
- Louisville's record is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 79.1 points.
- The 72.8 points per game the Cardinals average are 7.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
- When Louisville scores more than 65.5 points, it is 17-4.
- Drake is 18-4 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Cardinals shoot 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 50.9% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-48
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Drake
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.