Louisville vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) against the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Louisville. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Cardinals enter this game following a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4, the Cardinals picked up their best win of the season, a 64-38 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 72.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC action this season, putting up 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.8 PPG.
- The Cardinals are scoring 77.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (71.1).
- Defensively, Louisville has played better in home games this season, giving up 62.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 72.8 they've put up over the course of this season.
