Louisville vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with Louisville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on March 18.
In their last time out, the Cardinals lost 75-67 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Cardinals took home the 64-38 win at a neutral site on March 4.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- Louisville has nine wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 31) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
Drake Schedule Analysis
- On November 19 versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, an 80-62 victory at home.
- Drake has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 50) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6
- 89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 81) on March 11
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 72.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC games this year, tallying 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.8 PPG.
- The Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game this year at home, which is 6.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (71.1).
- Louisville gives up 62.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 64.9 in road games.
- The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.3 points fewer than the 72.8 they've scored this season.
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +422 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (208th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Drake has put up 77.5 points per game in MVC play, and 79.1 overall.
- At home the Bulldogs are scoring 82 points per game, eight more than they are averaging away (74).
- Drake allows 62.7 points per game at home, and 66.4 away.
- The Bulldogs are compiling 80 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 79.1.
