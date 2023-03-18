Louisville vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) against the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Louisville. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech in their last game on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals took down the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 21st-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 31) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
Drake Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 50 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-62 on November 19, it was their season's best win.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 50) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6
- 89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 81) on March 11
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball).
- Louisville's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this year, tallying 69.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.8 PPG.
- Offensively, the Cardinals have played better in home games this year, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game away from home.
- In home games, Louisville is allowing 2.5 fewer points per game (62.4) than away from home (64.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been racking up 68.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +422 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 208th in college basketball.
- Drake has averaged 1.6 fewer points in MVC action (77.5) than overall (79.1).
- At home the Bulldogs are scoring 82 points per game, eight more than they are averaging on the road (74).
- At home, Drake concedes 62.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 66.4.
- The Bulldogs are scoring 80 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 0.9 more than their average for the season (79.1).
