Saturday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and Drake Bulldogs (22-9) matching up at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Cardinals lost their last matchup 75-67 against Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Cardinals have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Louisville has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 25) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 51 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-62 on November 19, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6

89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 80) on March 11

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +324 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball).

Louisville is scoring 69.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (72.8).

The Cardinals are averaging 77.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (71.1).

In 2022-23, Louisville is giving up 62.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 64.9.

The Cardinals' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.8 they've averaged this season.

Drake Performance Insights