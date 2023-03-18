Louisville vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Saturday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and Drake Bulldogs (22-9) matching up at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Cardinals lost their last matchup 75-67 against Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cardinals took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- Louisville has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 25) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
Drake Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 51 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-62 on November 19, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6
- 89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 80) on March 11
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +324 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball).
- Louisville is scoring 69.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (72.8).
- The Cardinals are averaging 77.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (71.1).
- In 2022-23, Louisville is giving up 62.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 64.9.
- The Cardinals' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.8 they've averaged this season.
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game, with a +422 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per contest (208th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Drake has scored 77.5 points per game in MVC action, and 79.1 overall.
- At home the Bulldogs are putting up 82 points per game, eight more than they are averaging on the road (74).
- In 2022-23 Drake is conceding 3.7 fewer points per game at home (62.7) than away (66.4).
- The Bulldogs are posting 80 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 79.1.
