Saturday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and Drake Bulldogs (22-9) matching up at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech in their last outing on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals notched their best win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-38.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Louisville has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on November 19 by registering an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 51-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Drake has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6

89-71 over Belmont (No. 67) on March 12

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 79) on March 11

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 72.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

In conference matchups, Louisville averages fewer points per contest (69.9) than its season average (72.8).

Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better in home games this season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.

Defensively, Louisville has played better in home games this year, surrendering 62.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 away from home.

The Cardinals' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.8 they've averaged this season.

Drake Performance Insights