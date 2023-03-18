Saturday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and Drake Bulldogs (22-9) matching up at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech in their last outing on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

  • The Cardinals notched their best win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-38.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.
  • Louisville has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
  • 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

  • The Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on November 19 by registering an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 51-ranked team in our computer rankings.
  • Drake has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19
  • 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7
  • 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6
  • 89-71 over Belmont (No. 67) on March 12
  • 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 79) on March 11

Louisville Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals average 72.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
  • In conference matchups, Louisville averages fewer points per contest (69.9) than its season average (72.8).
  • Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better in home games this season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.
  • Defensively, Louisville has played better in home games this year, surrendering 62.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 away from home.
  • The Cardinals' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.8 they've averaged this season.

Drake Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs put up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (208th in college basketball). They have a +422 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.
  • In MVC action, Drake has averaged 1.6 fewer points (77.5) than overall (79.1) in 2022-23.
  • The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (74).
  • Drake is allowing fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (66.4).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are putting up 80 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average (79.1).

