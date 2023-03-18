Louisville vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Saturday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and Drake Bulldogs (22-9) matching up at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech in their last outing on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals notched their best win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-38.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.
- Louisville has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on November 19 by registering an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 51-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Drake has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6
- 89-71 over Belmont (No. 67) on March 12
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 79) on March 11
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 72.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Louisville averages fewer points per contest (69.9) than its season average (72.8).
- Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better in home games this season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Louisville has played better in home games this year, surrendering 62.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 away from home.
- The Cardinals' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.8 they've averaged this season.
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (208th in college basketball). They have a +422 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.
- In MVC action, Drake has averaged 1.6 fewer points (77.5) than overall (79.1) in 2022-23.
- The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (74).
- Drake is allowing fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (66.4).
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are putting up 80 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average (79.1).
