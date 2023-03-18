Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (36-35) after victories in seven home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|233.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|233.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-2)
|233
|-125
|+105
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies' +259 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 112.1 per contest (fifth in the league).
- The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (second in league) while giving up 117.9 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Memphis has won 31 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Golden State has compiled a 32-37-2 record against the spread this season.
Grizzlies and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+2200
|+900
|-10000
|Warriors
|+1200
|+550
|-
