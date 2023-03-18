How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) hope to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (36-35) on March 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV
- Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 28-6 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.
- The 115.8 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 2.1 fewer points than the Warriors give up (117.9).
- When Memphis puts up more than 117.9 points, it is 26-5.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have performed better at home this year, posting 118.6 points per game, compared to 113.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, surrendering 107.8 points per game, compared to 115.9 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (11.8) than on the road (11.4). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (34.5%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Nir - League Suspension
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.