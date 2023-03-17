Friday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (19-11) versus the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-13) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-61 in favor of Kansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Lady Toppers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-70 loss to Middle Tennessee.

Western Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Western Kentucky vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Western Kentucky 61

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Lady Toppers picked up their best win of the season on December 29, when they claimed a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Jayhawks are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 29

62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on March 2

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 107) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 19

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 160) on December 11

Western Kentucky Performance Insights