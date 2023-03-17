A.J Hoggard and Drew Peterson are two players to watch on Friday at 12:15 PM ET, when the Michigan State Spartans (19-12) match up with the USC Trojans (22-10) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State dropped its previous game to Ohio State, 68-58, on Friday. Joey Hauser was its top scorer with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 15 6 2 1 1 1 Jaden 10 4 0 0 1 0 A.J Hoggard 10 5 2 0 1 1

USC's Last Game

In its previous game, USC fell to Arizona State on Thursday, 77-72. Its high scorer was Reese Waters with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Reese Waters 16 5 1 0 0 1 Tre White 16 5 0 0 0 2 Kobe Johnson 15 8 1 2 0 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard is tops on his squad in assists per game (6), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hauser totals a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 14.2 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 45.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyson Walker averages 14.6 points and 2.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden posts 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mady Sissoko puts up 5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

USC Players to Watch

Peterson is No. 1 on the Trojans in rebounding (6.2 per game) and assists (4.4), and posts 14 points. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Boogie Ellis paces the Trojans in scoring (18 points per game), and puts up 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kobe Johnson gets the Trojans 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also puts up 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tre White is putting up 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 48% of his shots from the field.

Joshua Morgan gets the Trojans 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM A.J Hoggard 12.8 3.8 6.3 0.8 0.2 0.7 Tyson Walker 15.7 2.7 3.1 1.2 0.2 1.8 Joey Hauser 15.4 5.6 1.6 0.3 0.5 2.9 Jaden 11 4 0.9 0.7 0.2 1.8 Malik Hall 8.3 4.3 1.3 0.5 0.4 0.9

USC Top Performers (Last 10 Games)