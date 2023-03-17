The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) will try to beat the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 152.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-2) 153 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Memphis has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games have hit the over.
  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 21-10-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in the country. It is far higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +12000 at the beginning to +8000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

