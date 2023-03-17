The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) against the Providence Friars (21-11) at 7:10 PM ET. The Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe and the Friars' Bryce Hopkins are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kentucky fell to Vanderbilt on Friday, 80-73. Its top scorer was Antonio Reeves with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 1 2 0 3 Jacob Toppin 21 11 1 1 1 2 Oscar Tshiebwe 19 15 1 2 1 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 16.5 points per game and 13.1 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 1.6 assists.

Jacob Toppin posts 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace posts a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Reeves puts up 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Livingston is averaging 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)