Friday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and Providence Friars (21-11) going head-to-head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Providence is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) against Kentucky. The two sides are projected to go over the 144.5 total.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -4.5

Kentucky -4.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -190, Providence +155

Kentucky vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 75, Providence 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Providence (+4.5)



Providence (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Kentucky has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Providence is 16-12-0. The Wildcats have a 19-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Friars have a record of 14-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 153.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Providence has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball while giving up 68 per outing to rank 119th in college basketball) and have a +225 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky grabs 36.2 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 26.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Kentucky hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (108th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats' 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 60th in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 115th in college basketball.

Kentucky and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) and force 10.4 (311th in college basketball play).

