The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) will look to beat the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest tips off at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Providence Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-4.5) 144.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kentucky (-4) 144.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kentucky (-3.5) 144.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • Wildcats games have gone over the point total 20 out of 32 times this season.
  • Providence has covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.
  • In the Friars' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Kentucky is 14th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (21st-best).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 66th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the start to +4000.
  • Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • The Friars have experienced the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +11000 at the start of the season to +25000.
  • With odds of +25000, Providence has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

