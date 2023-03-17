Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - March 17
The Memphis Grizzlies' (41-27) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Friday, March 17 game against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) at AT&T Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies dropped their most recent matchup 138-119 against the Heat on Wednesday. In the Grizzlies' loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding nine rebounds and one assist).
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Out
|Nir - League Suspension
|27.1
|6.0
|8.2
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10.0
|5.5
|1.3
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|3.1
|1.9
|0.7
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Out (Quadricep), Doug McDermott: Questionable (Hip), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable (Achilles), Romeo Langford: Out (Adductor), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella)
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The 115.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are 6.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.1).
- Memphis is 19-2 when scoring more than 122.1 points.
- The Grizzlies have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 114.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.6 points fewer than the 115.7 they've scored this year.
- Memphis connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (12.8).
- The Grizzlies average 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 107.5 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-8.5
|234
