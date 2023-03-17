How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) play against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 7:35 PM.
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 52.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Gonzaga has a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 64th.
- The 87.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 20.7 more points than the Antelopes give up (66.8).
- Gonzaga has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- This season, Grand Canyon has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.4% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.
- The Antelopes' 75.3 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Grand Canyon has a 20-11 record when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Gonzaga is putting up 8.1 more points per game (92.9) than it is in road games (84.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are allowing 69.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 78.4.
- In home games, Gonzaga is sinking 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (40.0%).
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- Grand Canyon is putting up more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (67.5).
- The Antelopes give up 64.8 points per game at home, and 69.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Grand Canyon sinks fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.0%) too.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Chicago State
|W 104-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/6/2023
|San Francisco
|W 84-73
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 77-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Ball Arena
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Seattle U
|W 84-79
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-75
|Orleans Arena
|3/11/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 84-66
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Ball Arena
