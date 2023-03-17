The 16-game NCAA Tournament slate on March 17 includes First Round action, which is highlighted by a tilt between No. 12 VCU and No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA). For March Madness odds, betting insights, game times, and details on how to watch each matchup, check out the remainder of this piece.

First Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 10 USC Trojans vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

  • Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch USC vs Michigan State

USC vs Michigan State Odds

  • Favorite: Michigan State (-1.5)
  • Total: 137.5
  • Michigan State Moneyline: -135
  • USC Moneyline: +110

No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers

  • Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Xavier

  • TV: truTV

Kennesaw State vs Xavier Odds

No. 14 UCSB Gauchos vs. No. 3 Baylor Bears

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch UCSB vs Baylor

  • TV: TNT

UCSB vs Baylor Odds

No. 12 VCU Rams vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: MVP Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch VCU vs Saint Mary's (CA)

  • TV: TBS

VCU vs Saint Mary's (CA) Odds

  • Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5)
  • Total: 122.5
  • Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -185
  • VCU Moneyline: +155

No. 15 Vermont Catamounts vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Vermont vs Marquette

Vermont vs Marquette Odds

No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Iowa State

  • TV: truTV

Pittsburgh vs Iowa State Odds

  • Favorite: Iowa State (-4.5)
  • Total: 131.5
  • Iowa State Moneyline: -190
  • Pittsburgh Moneyline: +155

No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch NC State vs Creighton

  • TV: TNT

NC State vs Creighton Odds

  • Favorite: Creighton (-5.5)
  • Total: 149.5
  • Creighton Moneyline: -225
  • NC State Moneyline: +185

No. 13 Iona Gaels vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Venue: MVP Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Iona vs UConn

  • TV: TBS

Iona vs UConn Odds

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Purdue

  • TV: TNT

No. 11 Providence Friars vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Providence vs Kentucky

Providence vs Kentucky Odds

  • Favorite: Kentucky (-4.5)
  • Total: 144.5
  • Kentucky Moneyline: -190
  • Providence Moneyline: +160

No. 12 Drake Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Miami Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 7:25 PM ET
  • Venue: MVP Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Drake vs Miami

  • TV: TBS

Drake vs Miami Odds

No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs Gonzaga

  • TV: truTV

Grand Canyon vs Gonzaga Odds

No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 8 Memphis Tigers

  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Memphis

  • TV: TNT

Florida Atlantic vs Memphis Odds

  • Favorite: Memphis (-1.5)
  • Total: 152.5
  • Memphis Moneyline: -135
  • Florida Atlantic Moneyline: +115

No. 14 Montana State Bobcats vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats

  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Montana State vs Kansas State

Montana State vs Kansas State Odds

  • Favorite: Kansas State (-7.5)
  • Total: 139.5
  • Kansas State Moneyline: -400
  • Montana State Moneyline: +310

No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 9:55 PM ET
  • Venue: MVP Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Kent State vs Indiana

  • TV: TBS

Kent State vs Indiana Odds

  • Favorite: Indiana (-4.5)
  • Total: 140.5
  • Indiana Moneyline: -190
  • Kent State Moneyline: +160

No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs

  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch Arizona State vs TCU

  • TV: truTV

Arizona State vs TCU Odds

