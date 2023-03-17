The St. Louis Blues will visit the Washington Capitals on Friday, with Pavel Buchnevich coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Tune in to NBCS-DC and BSMW to watch the Capitals and the Blues hit the ice.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blues vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/17/2022 Blues Capitals 5-4 (F/SO) STL

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have conceded 249 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Blues' 207 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 64 30 33 63 43 44 45.5%
Pavel Buchnevich 52 23 38 61 24 29 33.7%
Robert Thomas 64 16 44 60 36 56 53.6%
Brayden Schenn 67 17 32 49 40 30 47%
Justin Faulk 67 8 26 34 47 44 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, giving up 206 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Capitals rank 17th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 63 37 27 64 40 25 42.9%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 68 12 39 51 50 36 47.5%
Dylan Strome 68 16 34 50 33 36 49.2%
T.J. Oshie 51 18 15 33 20 39 44.2%
Conor Sheary 69 12 19 31 30 37 54.1%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.