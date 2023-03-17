How to Watch the Blues vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues will visit the Washington Capitals on Friday, with Pavel Buchnevich coming off a hat trick in their last game.
Tune in to NBCS-DC and BSMW to watch the Capitals and the Blues hit the ice.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Blues vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/17/2022
|Blues
|Capitals
|5-4 (F/SO) STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 249 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 207 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|64
|30
|33
|63
|43
|44
|45.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|52
|23
|38
|61
|24
|29
|33.7%
|Robert Thomas
|64
|16
|44
|60
|36
|56
|53.6%
|Brayden Schenn
|67
|17
|32
|49
|40
|30
|47%
|Justin Faulk
|67
|8
|26
|34
|47
|44
|-
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, giving up 206 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The Capitals rank 17th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|63
|37
|27
|64
|40
|25
|42.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|68
|12
|39
|51
|50
|36
|47.5%
|Dylan Strome
|68
|16
|34
|50
|33
|36
|49.2%
|T.J. Oshie
|51
|18
|15
|33
|20
|39
|44.2%
|Conor Sheary
|69
|12
|19
|31
|30
|37
|54.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.