A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars (31-3) take the court against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest tips off at 9:20 PM, on TNT.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-18.5) 121.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-19) 121.5 -4000 +1500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-19) 122 -5000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Northern Kentucky has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • Houston has put together an 18-15-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Cougars games have hit the over 15 out of 34 times this season.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
  • Northern Kentucky ranks 62nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 134 spots.
  • Northern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

