How to Watch Duke vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 5-seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) take the court against the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) on Thursday at Amway Center. The matchup tips off at 7:10 PM.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Duke shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 42nd.
- The 72.5 points per game the Blue Devils record are only 2.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (70.1).
- Duke is 17-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Oral Roberts Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Oral Roberts has put together a 24-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 254th.
- The Golden Eagles' 84.2 points per game are 20.3 more points than the 63.9 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- Oral Roberts has a 21-0 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Duke has performed better in home games this year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Blue Devils have been better at home this season, giving up 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Duke has fared better when playing at home this year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison
- Oral Roberts is putting up more points at home (88.2 per game) than away (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles give up 66.8 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.
- Oral Roberts knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (10.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (35.4%).
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 96-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Miami
|W 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/11/2023
|Virginia
|W 59-49
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/16/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Amway Center
Oral Roberts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|North Dakota
|W 96-80
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 70-65
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 92-58
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/16/2023
|Duke
|-
|Amway Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.