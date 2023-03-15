The Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) are aiming to claim a spot in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four game against the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion, starting at 7:00 PM. Watch on ESPNU.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 71.5 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Mississippi State is 18-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Illinois is 18-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

The 75.9 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 16.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59.1).

When Illinois puts up more than 59.1 points, it is 21-5.

Mississippi State is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

This year the Fighting Illini are shooting 44.5% from the field, only 1.4% higher than Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 39.2% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Fighting Illini allow.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Rutgers W 75-53 Jersey Mike's Arena 3/2/2023 Rutgers W 81-55 Target Center 3/3/2023 Maryland L 73-58 Target Center 3/15/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule