The Memphis Grizzlies, Tyus Jones included, take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-108 win over the Mavericks (his last action) Jones posted 11 points and 10 assists.

We're going to examine Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 10.1 10.8 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 2.2 Assists 7.5 4.8 5.9 PRA 26.5 17.2 18.9 PR 18.5 12.4 13 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Mavericks

Jones has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.0 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.4.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 113.2 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 24.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks have allowed 11 makes per contest, best in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 33 11 4 10 1 0 1 10/22/2022 24 10 0 5 2 1 1

