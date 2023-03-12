How to Watch the Belmont vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MVC Tournament Championship
The MVC conference champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 2 seed Belmont Bruins (23-10) and the No. 4 Drake Bulldogs (21-9) play at 2:00 PM.
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Belmont vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 78.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Bruins allow.
- Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
- Belmont is 20-7 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
- The Bruins score 71.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- Belmont has an 18-2 record when scoring more than 65.3 points.
- Drake has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.
- The Bruins are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.8%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 50.9% from the field, 5% higher than the Bruins allow.
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 70-67
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|3/10/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 70-64
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/11/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 69-62
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/12/2023
|Drake
|-
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 91-68
|Knapp Center
|3/10/2023
|Missouri State
|W 73-70
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/11/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-54
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/12/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
