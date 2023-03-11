How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the C-USA Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
C-USA conference champion will be named on Saturday when the No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (27-4) and the No. 2 Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-12) play at 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Toppers average 13.8 more points per game (70) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56.2).
- Western Kentucky is 16-10 when it scores more than 56.2 points.
- Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 70 points.
- The Lady Raiders put up 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Lady Toppers give up (68.3).
- Middle Tennessee is 17-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- Western Kentucky is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Lady Raiders shoot 41.3% from the field, 14.1% lower than the Lady Toppers allow defensively.
- The Lady Toppers make 47.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|North Texas
|W 76-67
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|3/9/2023
|UAB
|W 71-67
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|UTSA
|W 70-55
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Ford Center at The Star
