C-USA conference champion will be named on Saturday when the No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (27-4) and the No. 2 Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-12) play at 5:30 PM.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Toppers average 13.8 more points per game (70) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56.2).

Western Kentucky is 16-10 when it scores more than 56.2 points.

Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 70 points.

The Lady Raiders put up 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Lady Toppers give up (68.3).

Middle Tennessee is 17-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Western Kentucky is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

The Lady Raiders shoot 41.3% from the field, 14.1% lower than the Lady Toppers allow defensively.

The Lady Toppers make 47.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

