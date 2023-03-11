Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 131-110 win over the Warriors (his last action) Jackson put up 21 points and nine rebounds.

We're going to look at Jackson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 17.1 18.5 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.7 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 30.5 24.6 26.2 PR 29.5 23.7 25.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Jaren Jackson Jr. has made 6.0 shots per game, which adds up to 10.3% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.5.

Conceding 113.2 points per contest, the Mavericks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.6 assists per contest.

The Mavericks are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2022 35 10 4 0 1 0 1 1/14/2022 27 8 8 0 0 1 1 12/8/2021 34 26 7 1 2 2 1 12/4/2021 29 13 5 2 2 0 0

