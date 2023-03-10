Friday's contest features the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (18-12) and the UTSA Roadrunners (13-18) matching up at Ford Center at The Star in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Western Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Lady Toppers took care of business in their most recent outing 71-67 against UAB on Thursday.

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTSA 66

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Lady Toppers took down the Rice Owls (No. 85-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 79-74 win on December 29 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Lady Toppers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 29

62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on March 2

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 107) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 19

77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 153) on January 7

Western Kentucky Performance Insights