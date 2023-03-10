Friday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (21-10) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (12-18) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-65 in favor of Belmont, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.

In their last game on Thursday, the Salukis earned an 81-79 win over Indiana State.

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 78, Southern Illinois 65

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Salukis defeated the Murray State Racers 81-73 on January 20.

Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 9-3 (.750%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

81-73 on the road over Murray State (No. 142) on January 20

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 205) on November 26

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on December 31

79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 233) on February 23

81-79 over Indiana State (No. 233) on March 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Southern Illinois Performance Insights