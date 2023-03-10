Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (21-10) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (12-18) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-65 in favor of Belmont, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.
In their last game on Thursday, the Salukis earned an 81-79 win over Indiana State.
Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 78, Southern Illinois 65
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Salukis defeated the Murray State Racers 81-73 on January 20.
- Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 9-3 (.750%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-73 on the road over Murray State (No. 142) on January 20
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 205) on November 26
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on December 31
- 79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 233) on February 23
- 81-79 over Indiana State (No. 233) on March 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.7 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.1 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball.
- Southern Illinois has averaged 1.2 fewer points in MVC action (72.5) than overall (73.7).
- In 2022-23 the Salukis are averaging 8.6 more points per game at home (77.7) than away (69.1).
- Southern Illinois concedes 73 points per game at home, and 77.5 away.
- While the Salukis are averaging 73.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 77.8 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.