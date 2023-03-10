Friday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (23-7) against the Murray State Racers (15-15) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Racers are coming off of an 88-46 win against Evansville in their last game on Thursday.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Murray State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 71, Murray State 62

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers' best win this season came in a 64-46 victory on January 11 against the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on January 11

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 156) on November 19

83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 184) on February 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 188) on December 30

Murray State Performance Insights