Thursday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-18) and Indiana State Sycamores (11-18) matching up at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Salukis head into this matchup following a 91-68 loss to Drake on Saturday.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 72, Indiana State 68

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

On January 20, the Salukis claimed their signature win of the season, an 81-73 victory over the Murray State Racers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in our computer rankings.

Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

81-73 on the road over Murray State (No. 151) on January 20

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 194) on November 26

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 230) on December 31

79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 230) on February 23

105-59 at home over Evansville (No. 278) on February 25

Southern Illinois Performance Insights