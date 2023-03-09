Thursday's contest between the Murray State Racers (14-15) and Evansville Purple Aces (11-18) going head to head at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 73-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Murray State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 9.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Racers suffered a 65-58 loss to UIC.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Murray State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 73, Evansville 62

Murray State Schedule Analysis

On January 11, the Racers claimed their signature win of the season, a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to our computer rankings.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on January 11

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 155) on November 19

83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 185) on February 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 197) on December 30

Murray State Performance Insights