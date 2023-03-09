Blues vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (27-31-5) host the San Jose Sharks (19-34-12) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-CA. The Blues have lost four straight at home.
Blues vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-CA
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-140)
|Sharks (+120)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have put together a 9-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 7-6 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (53.8% win percentage).
- The Blues have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 36 of 63 games this season.
Blues vs. Sharks Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|190 (22nd)
|Goals
|188 (24th)
|232 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|242 (30th)
|37 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (27th)
|37 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|33 (5th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Four of St. Louis' past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Blues' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Blues offense's 190 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Blues are ranked 28th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (232 total) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-42) ranks them 25th in the league.
