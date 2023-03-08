Western Kentucky vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - C-USA Tournament
The No. 8 seed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-15, 8-12 C-USA) will face off against the No. 9 seed UTEP Miners (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) in C-USA tournament Wednesday at Ford Center at The Star, tipping off at 6:30 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Kentucky vs. UTEP matchup.
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-2.5)
|132.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Western Kentucky (-2.5)
|132.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Western Kentucky (-3)
|132.5
|-149
|+130
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Western Kentucky (-1.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has compiled an 11-16-2 record against the spread this season.
- Hilltoppers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 29 times this season.
- UTEP has compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 18 Miners games this season have hit the over.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.